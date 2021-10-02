Nicolas Cage, what will the actor’s next films be? Here is the calendar

Nicola Cage is definitely the craziest actor in Hollywood. In addition to being noticed in his real life, Cage has always shown a spectacle on the screens, where he has played a large number of roles. Now it would seem that the actor will play the role of characters different from his usual. there what are his new upcoming movies!

First of all is Pig. The film is actually already available very recently, available on demand starting from September 15th. In the film directed by Michael Sarnoski, Cage is a truffle hunter who spends his life alone in the wilds of Oregon. However, the man must return to Portland, to which his past is linked, to search for his beloved pig who has been kidnapped.

However, the novelty in Nicolas Cage’s career lies not so much in his role in Pig, as in the next two films that we will talk about. It is about The Old Way And Butcher’s Crossing, two western films that mark the actor’s debut in the genre. In the first, he will play a former gunfighter who now leads a quiet life with his family. The man is forced to unearth the old weapon when a gang of outlaws kills his wife in cold blood. He will begin an adventure for him with his 12-year-old daughter by his side.

The second film was described as a frontier epic about a man who one day decides to join a band of Colorado buffalo hunters. A complex journey will begin for him, which will put him at risk from many points of view.

But it doesn’t stop there. In fact, two other films in which Cage starred are currently in post-production. The first is The Retirement Plan. It is an action thriller in which the actor plays Father Matt, a priest who one day finds himself helping two old friends, a woman and a girl, to escape from a crime they committed. They soon discover that Matt is hiding a dark past.

The second is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent a film in which Nicolas Cage plays himself. It is an action comedy in which Cage is a dissatisfied and bankrupt actor. Definitely a must see.

And you which of these films wait with more impatience?