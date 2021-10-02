News

Nicolas Cage: who is he, age, career, Oscar, awards, wife, children and private life

Nicolas Cage, what do you know about floving Hollywood actor, one of the best known and one of the most awarded? Not all shallows know that Nicolas Cage has Italian origins from his father. His is a family that has always been linked to cinema as his uncles are Francis Ford Coppola and Talia Shire and his cousin is Sofia Coppola. But let’s get to know him better.

Who is Nicolas Cage

His true name is Nicolas Kim Coppola and is a well-known American actor, film producer and voice actor. He was born on 7 January 1964 and is therefore 57 years old. His great-grandfather was apparently from Bernalda, in the province of Matera, while his grandmother was from Naples. The fact that he chose his stage name is due to the fact that he wanted to pay homage to contemporary musician John Cage.

Career

H.he played several characters and starred in many films such as Birdy – the wings of freedom by Alan Parker, Wild at Heart by David Lynch, a film that also won him ain Palme d’Or at the Canne Festivals. He also worked with Martin Scorsese in 1999 in the drama Beyond Life and then again in the film Murder in Diretta. He earned two Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and then two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Drama.

