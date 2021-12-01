Nicolas Cage will be Dracula in Renfield

Nicolas Cage will play Dracula in Renfield, the monster movie directed by Chris McKay featuring Nicholas Hoult in the role of the protagonist.

Renfield is based on a script by Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty) which is in turn taken from an original subject signed by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead).

While no specific plot details have been disclosed, it appears that the film will have the tones of a contemporary adventure that pits unhealthy work environments and toxic professional relationships to the table.

In Bram Stoker’s original novel, Renfield was locked up in an asylum and was Dracula’s slave, convinced that the Master of the Night would give him eternal life.

Nicolas Cage then adds another iconic role to his rich ever-moving filmography. It will come soon The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which Cage plays himself who after dealing with a drug trafficker ends up as a CIA informant.

This year there are two films that have left their mark, the madman Prisoner fo the Ghostland and the intimist and poetic Pig.

In an interview released a few weeks ago, Cage stated that he will never retire from acting, and there is no reason not to believe him.

Dracula is somewhat the second vampire role for Nicolas Cage, after that of Vampire stress, in which he plays Peter Loew, a manager in the new late eighties convinced that he was vampirized, but in reality devoured by his ego and his emptiness.