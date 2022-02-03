Nicolas Cage will be Dracula in the movie ‘Renfield’ – Magazine

With his expressionist acting Nicolas Cage he has participated in dozens of films and is now preparing to give body and face to the vampire Count Dracula: will take place in the Universal Pictures movie titled ‘Renfield’ and dedicated to a minor character from Bram Stoker’s novel.

Nicolas Cage, Dracula and the movie ‘Renfield’

RM Renfield we meet him as patient in the psychiatric hospital in which one of the secondary characters of the book ‘Dracula’ works, Dr. Seward. He feeds on live animals, initially flies and mice, and has gone mad after spending some time with the one he calls “Lord”, that is, Count Dracula, who has plagiarized his mind.

For some time, Universal Pictures has been putting together the pieces of the puzzle of the film ‘Renfield’ and in recent months things have accelerated: first the protagonist has been found, that is the actor Nicholas Hoult, a face known to the general public mainly thanks to the films ‘About a Boy’, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and the ‘X-Men’ saga, in which he plays the young Hank / Beast. Now Nicolas Cage has been cast, who, in fact, will sink his teeth in the role of Dracula.

The screenplay for the film was written by Robert Kirkman (‘The Walking Dead’) e Ryan Ridley (‘Rick And Morty’), while the direction is in the hands of Chris McKay, author of titles such as ‘Lego Batman – The Movie’ and ‘The Tomorrow War’. According to the Hollywood Reporter magazine, which has an internal source in the production, the tone of ‘Renfield’ should be in the wake of the adventure comedy, with possible sprinkles of horror, but without exaggerating. Therefore ‘Renfield’ does not seem to be faithful to the frightening atmospheres of Bran Stoker’s novel. To be sure we have to be patient: the shooting start date has not yet been made official, nor the release date in cinemas. Taking into account that the agenda of Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult is quite free, a production in the course of 2022 is not excluded, with arrival at the cinema already at the turn of the following year (2023).