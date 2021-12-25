Nicolas Cage will be the iconic villain Dracula in Renfield • Universal Movies

The actor Nicolas Cage joined the cast under construction of Renfield, the film based on the novel of the same name by Bram Stoker directed shortly by Chris McKay.

Fresh from some important indie tokens in films such as Prisoners of the Ghostland, Mandy And Color Out of Space, the famous actor Nicolas Cage will take on the role of the iconic villain Dracula in the movie Blumhouse Productions dedicated to the famous character of the literature of Bram Stoker “Renfield“(Via SuperHeroHype). The actor in the film will join Nicholas Hoult, who will take on the role of the protagonist.

In the novel by Bram Stoker the infamous Count Dracula enslaves a man who has fallen from grace and locked up in an asylum. Renfield, this is his name, with the hope of obtaining eternal life from Dracula he puts himself at the complete disposal of the monster, ending up, among other things, by eating insects and small animals, believing that he can consume their life force.

Renfield it will be directed, as anticipated, by Chris McKay, while the script has long been signed by Ryan Ridley. The plot of the film is currently kept under lock and key, what is known is the setting, i.e. the modern era. The original script of the film was signed by Robert Kirkman, here also in the production booth with the Skybound Entertainment with David Alpert, Bryan Furst And Sean Furst.