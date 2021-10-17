News

Nicolas Cage will never retire

For those of you who are wondering when Nicolas Cage will finally retire from making films, officially going retired, the answer is never.

Nicolas Cage says he will never retire

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor, who has long since stopped acting in big Hollywood films, spoke about the challenges of finding new and interesting projects to be part of as he gets older, explaining who plans to take a little hiatus after his next two films.

His interlocutor then put forward the hypothesis of a possible retirement, to which the actor reacted as follows:

“No, no, no. Ninth. It can’t happen. Doing what I do in the cinema has been like a guardian angel to me, and I need it. I am healthier when I work, I need a positive place to express my life experience, and cinema has given me this. So I will never retire. Where are we now, 117 films? “

“My answer, when people point out that I work too much, is that “I like to work, I feel better when I do it, and in any case, people like Cagney and Bogart have made hundreds of films too!”. Then I go to check and realize that “Oops!”. “

Nicolas Cage is currently engaged in the press promotion of his next film, Prisoners of the Ghostland, a project directed by the Japanese director Sion I am (Tag, Cold Fish).

Although, after The Mystery of the Templars, it is difficult to come across a film of the actor that is not hidden in some meander of the video streaming platforms, I am sure that I would miss seeing his face so familiar in a new film (or even if it were just for a new, epic, meme).

What do you think about it? Let us know via a comment below!

