Nicolas Cage will play Dracula in the movie “Renfield”

CINEMA





Universal has chosen the famous actor for its next monster movie

Sara Nicolas Cage to interpret Dracula in Renfield , the next monster movie from Universal centered not on the famous vampire count, but on his servant who will be played by Nicholas Hoult .

For Cage, after many roles in independent films, it is a return in the cinema of the big studios and for him it will not be the first time in the role of a vampire, since he played one already in 1988, in Vampire’s Kiss.

There are still no official notes on the plot and the time in which the film will be set, but it seems that the story can be placed in the present day and also contain some elements with a comic tone. It is not yet clear how much the film will draw on Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula. In the book, RM Renfield’s character is being held in an asylum; in fact it was thought that he suffered from manias that forced him to eat living creatures in the hope of obtaining immortality. It is later revealed that he is under the influence of Count Dracula.

To direct the film Renfield will be Chris McKay, former director behind The Tomorrow War And The Lego Batman Movie. The screenplay is instead signed by Ryan Ridley, author of Rick and Morty, who worked on an original story by Robert Kirkman, American cartoonist famous in particular for the series The Walking Dead.