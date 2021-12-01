When it comes to actors with a long career behind them, one cannot fail to mention Nicolas Cage. In fact, over the years, we’ve seen the actor play a lot of different roles. Speaking of which, news arrives that Nicolas Cage will soon be playing too Dracula! Let’s find out more details together!

Nicolas Cage will play Dracula

As reported in recent days by the Hollywood Reporter, Nicolas Cage has signed a new contract that will see him involved in the production of Renfield, the next film about monsters from Universal Pictures.

Renfield – The production

At the direction of the film we find the name of Chris McKay, also known for The Tomorrow War and The LEGO Batman Movie, while the script is written by Ryan Ridley by Rick and Morty and based on a draft of Robert Kirkman, co-creator of The Walking Dead and Invincible. Chris McKay And Robert Kirkman they are therefore engaged in production and are supported by Bryan Furst And Sean Furst. As for the executive production, we find the name of Samantha Nisenboim. About the cast list, here is the name of Nicolas Cage in the lead role.

Not much is known about the plot of the film yet but it seems to take place today. However, to find out with absolute certainty we will have to wait a little longer.

The statements

Among other statements, during an appearance on the Fatman Beyond podcast earlier this year, Robert Kirkman he has declared: “We’re making this amazing Renfield-centric film for Universal“.

The novel

In the original Dracula novel, RM Renfield was an inmate in an asylum who was thought to suffer from delusions, but is actually a servant of Dracula.

Offering

Nicolas Cage will play Dracula, as always, tell us your opinion on our Facebook page. What do you think? Stay tuned on the Orgoglionerd pages for new interesting news and insights.