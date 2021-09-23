Nicolas Cage will star in the western “Butcher’s Crossing”

Nicolas Cage

The film will be directed by documentary maker Gabe Polsky and produced by Altitude Film Group. The first take is scheduled for October in the United States.

Nicolas Cage will star in “Butcher’s Crossing,” a western based on John Edward Williams’ 1960 novel.

Set in 1870, the plot revolves around the story of a Harvard student who leaves his comfortable life to join a buffalo hunting expedition traveling through the Old West.

In the film, Cage will play Kansas buffalo hunter Miller, a gruff mountain hunter who convinces 23-year-old Will Andrews to join the expedition. It is not yet known who will play Andrews.

Behind the camera will be Gabe Polsky who, discussing the casting, told Variety: “This is a story with timeless themes – a heartbreaking journey that explores the limits of human nature. Nick Cage is one of the most dynamic and interesting actors and having him this brilliant role will be exciting ».

The film is based on a screenplay by Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy.

It will be produced by Polsky, Phiphen Pictures’ Molly Conners alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage’s Saturn Films.

Production on the project will begin in October.

Covermedia