Nicolas Cage wouldn’t be as strange as Amazon’s “Tiger King” project

Nicolas Cage Has played a wide range of eccentrics throughout his career, but Exotic Joe You won’t join the cast Mimi’s roles are worthy.

The Academy Award-winning actor, who is currently receiving rave reviews for his performance in “Pig,” No Longer Scheduled to Play “Tiger King” in an Amazon series, which he said has been postponed for the time being. . Sources close to the situation say the project, produced by Imagine and CBS Studios, is inspired by the docu of the Netflix series ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’, could be released Marketing to other outlets Streamer Peacock has its narrative role in the “Tiger King” story with Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell on board to star.

“We should clear the register,” Cage said. varied. “I’ve read a couple of excellent texts, which I thought were excellent, but I think Amazon eventually felt that the material has frayed in the past because it took so long to come together. At one point they heard it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded and is no longer relevant. Link “.

Oddly enough, with his bleached blonde mullet, miserable zoo, and pivotal role in a plot to kill an animal rights activist, it feels like a natural role for Cage, who has never shied away from big shows. But don’t cry. Cage will soon take on a more challenging role: himself. That’s right, the “Leaving Las Vegas” star will play Nic Cage in Tom Gormican’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”. The film follows Cage as Cage, a cash-strapped actor who agrees to make a paid appearance at the mega-billionaire’s birthday party as part of an elaborate CIA operation. Cage says he hesitated before agreeing to make the Meta film himself.

“It was very terrifying and I’m one of those people who think that if something scares you or you’re afraid, as long as it doesn’t hurt you or anyone else, it’s the right thing,” he said.

“I’ve never done a meta film about myself before,” adds Cage. “But [the character] Really not me. It’s my version of Tom, and it’s kind of an anxious and totally hyperactive version of someone named Nicolas Cage or Nick Cage or Nicky Cage. “

Meanwhile, ‘Pig’, which opens on Friday, wins Cage rave reviews for his portrayal of a former celebrity chef who leads a life of courtship. His isolation ends after the kidnapping of a truffle hunting pig. Despite the anomalous premise, Cage is praised for his natural disposition as a grieving man seeking revenge. The actor says the low-budget freelancer has given him the freedom he often lacks on major studio releases.

“There is less pressure and more oxygen in the room in an independent film to express yourself,” he says.

Amazon declined to comment on the status of the Joe Exotic project.

Cynthia Littleton contributed to this report.