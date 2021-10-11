Nicolas Cage’s cars: models and characteristics

Nicolas Cage has never hidden his unbridled passion for luxury cars with roaring engines. The Hollywood actor was one of the highest paid stars of all time and a large part of this money he spent to live a life aboard the most beautiful four-wheelers on the market.

Among the cars of Nicolas Cage you can count models of all types and all brands. The family garage owned by Francis Ford Coppola’s grandson counts over 50 cars, 30 motorcycles and 4 yachts.

Nicolas Cage’s cars: the Ferrari Enzo

The actor boasts one of the 400 Ferrari Enzo produced between 2002 and 2004 in honor of the founder of the Maranello-based company.

The car designed with Formula 1 technology, has a carbon fiber body, carbon ceramic disc brakes, electro-hydraulic gearbox transmission and many other features that make it a jewel worth over 1 million dollars. The Ferrari Enzo of the protagonist of ‘Out in 60 Seconds’, is equipped with a F140 B V12 engine which allows it to reach a top speed of 340 km / h with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.14 seconds.

Lamborghini and Aston Martin

Not only prancing horses, among the cars of Nicolas Cage there is also a place for a legend of motors: the Lamborghini 350 GT 1965. Only 135 people in the world can show off such an iconic car and among them there is also the American actor. The car equipped with an aluminum alloy V12 engine has a value of 700 thousand dollars.

It is not worth less Aston Martin DB5 from 1963, the quintessential James Bond car.





Although the actor has never played the role of 007, he did not want to give up a car that by right enters the group of the most beautiful in the world. Made by Aston Martin between 1963 and 1965, there are 1059 examples. Equipped with a 3,995 cc inline-6 ​​engine, with 3 Weber carburettors, capable of delivering up to 282 hp. Top speed 260 km / h. From 0 to 100 km / h in 8 seconds. While it may seem out of date in the 1960s, this data was truly out of the ordinary.