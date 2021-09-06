Nicolas Cage’s new movie has 97% on Rotten Tomatoes

Pig, new independent film by Michael Sarnoski is the new project in which he threw himself headlong Nicolas Cage. The story tells of the bond between a domestic pig and Rob, melancholy truffle collector who lives his troubled relationship with his past celebrity as a famous chef. Recently released to the public, this film is achieving a truly sensational success. On Rotten Tomatoes in fact, one of the main aggregators of cinematographic reviews, the positive votes from critics are even 97%, a percentage given to the analysis of as many as 126 reviews.

Also with regard to the public, Pig it is definitely appreciated. User appreciation is 82%. Really a triumph for an often highly criticized actor. During a recent interview with Variety, Cage he said he identified a lot with the protagonist of the film, not sparing some criticism of Disney.

I feel like I did too and I left my little town called Hollywood – explains Cage. I don’t know exactly why Rob left his stardom. It’s never fully explained, and I like that about the film. But as far as I’m concerned, I don’t know if I would like to go back. I don’t know if I’d like to go make another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. It’s a completely different climate. There is a lot of fear there

When I was shooting Jerry Bruckheimer movies one after another, it was just a high pressure game. There were a lot of funny moments, but at the same time there was also “We wrote this line. It must be said this way ”- recalls Cage. They put a camera on you and ordered you: “Now say the beat of the wheels for roller skates.” And I: “I’ll do it, but I’d also like to try it this way”. In independent films, you have more freedom to experiment and be fluid. There is less pressure and there is more oxygen in the room

Have you already seen Pig? Did you appreciate it?