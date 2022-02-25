Nicolás Castillo received the worst news in Necaxa

Nicolás Castillo, former player of America, will not be considered by Jaime Lozano in Necaxa. Terrible news for an element that dreams of having continuity again!

It is clear that the race Nicholas Castillo It must be divided into what it was before and after the injury that caused a thrombosis and that even threatened his life. After a wonderful demonstration in the MX League with Pumas, arrived at America from a failed step through Europe in what was a transfer full of controversy for his previous sayings.

Although he had some outstanding games, the striker did not become the determining and devastating attacker before going through the operating room. After more than two years without official activity and after some friendlies, Los Azulcremas decided to terminate his contract due to his high salary, which at that time was one of the highest in the squad.

After passing through Juventude de Brasil, he returned to Aztec football to play in Necaxa. There, he served in the first two days of the Closure 2022 (11 minutes against Juárez and 45 minutes against Monterrey, when he started) but then he was not considered again. Now came the final resolution of your situation…

Does not convince Lozano

Jaime Lozano, brand new technical director of Los Rayos, told the Chilean that he will not be taken into account. Based on the information you provided ESPN, the ex-Benfica did not even attend the facilities in recent days. Where will your next adventure be?

