Nicolás Castillo’s professional career is in danger after being left without a team

It’s not official yet, but according to information from TUDN, the team of the Necaxa Rays has communicated this Friday, February 25 to Nicholas Castillo which is not included in the institution’s plans for this Closing Shout Tournament 2022so his contract has been terminated, so he is now a free agent.

The main reason why the Chilean was discharged is because he is not 100 percent physically after suffering a thrombosis in early 2020 which almost cost him his life, so it is time for him to rethink if he continues playing to football, because it will be difficult for a club to take the risk of hiring him.

It is worth mentioning that Nicolás Castillo only saw action in two games of the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament when he was still in charge Paul Guedehowever, arrived Jaime Lozano to replace the Argentine after the poor results and one of his first decisions was not to contemplate the former soccer player America club.

Where would Nico Castillo go?

Now it’s time to wait for the statement from the Rayos del Necaxa group where he gives more details about this situation, but also the version of Nicolas Castillo, who will surely seek a new adventure, although it will most likely be far from Mexico, being United States and Chile their possible destinations.