Nicolás García, new medical-assistance director of the University Clinic of Navarra

The Dr. Nicholas Garcia has been appointed by the rector, María Iraburu, as the new medical-assistance director of the Clínica Universidad de Navarra in Pamplona, ​​replacing the Dr. Marta Ferrerrecently appointed Dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

Graduate and Doctor in Medicine from the University of Navarra, Dr. García specialized in Internal Medicine at the Clinic. He’s consultant of the Department of Internal Medicine -with special dedication to infectious diseases, vascular medicine, intermediate care and fibromyalgia- and teaches at the Faculty of Medicine.

The new medical director from the Pamplona headquarters, he has been deputy medical director (2003-2008) and medical director (2008-2013) of the Clínica Universidad de Navarra. To date, he was deputy director of the Department of Internal Medicine and has been president of the Infectious Diseases, Quality and Teaching commissions, the latter position he currently holds.

With more than 2,800 professionals dedicated exclusively to its offices in Pamplona and Madrid, the Navarra University Clinic It is an academic hospital, a benchmark in personalized medicine in our country. Recognized for its research and teaching work, the prestige of its professionals and its track record in the diagnosis and treatment of highly complex pathologies, the University Clinic of Navarra is a high-resolution hospital, due to its rapid diagnosis thanks to its multidisciplinary work and the acquisition of the latest technology, to offer care in 46 medical and surgical specialties.

The Clinic is in position 64 among the best hospitals in the world, according to the ranking World’s Best Hospitalsand among the 35 best cancer hospitals in the world according to the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals ranking, and for the seventh consecutive year, it has been the private hospital with the best reputation in Spain (according to the MRS ranking).