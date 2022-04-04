Nicolás Larcamón ends up upset after the defeat against Deportivo Toluca

The Argentine technical director Nicholas Larcamon of the Puebla team within the MX Leaguewas annoyed after the defeat they suffered against the Red Devils of Toluca, in the actions of day 12 of this Closing Tournament 2022.

The South American strategist of the Camoteros spoke at a press conference at the end of the match at the Nemesio Díez stadium, where they fell with a final score of 2 goals to 1, with Kevin Castañeda and Valber Huerta scoring for the winners and a goal by Israel Reyes for that of honor

There is annoyance and anger because they did not offer us something to achieve victory. Today we had a lot of balance, ball dominated in the second third. We left without scoring what we deserved,” said the Camoteros strategist.

According to Nicolás Larcamón, the Puebla team was superior to the Red Devils of Toluca, proposing a better offensive game, so it ends with the trouble of leaving without points on this day 12 as they are less forceful than those of coach Ignacio Ambriz .

“We were not overcome or handcuffed. Toluca was forceful and we were not. We do not feel a marked superiority of Toluca to take the victory, that generates “anger” for us, but this is how it is,” Nicolás Larcamón concluded in an interview.