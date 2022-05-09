Sports

Nicolás Larcamón excited to face America in Liguilla

The Puebla Strip has dramatically achieved its pass to the league in the Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leagueby defeating Mazatlán FC in a penalty shootout in the match corresponding to the playoffs.

Coach Nicholas Larcamon revealed in a press video conference at the end of the game, that he is ready and excited to face the Águilas del América in the quarterfinal round of the tournament.

“Ahead of us we have a spectacular series, which has already started, it started a while ago, after the game in the locker room we already started to play it, to be extremely demanding. America is a very competitive rival, but we are here, but we are here” he declared.



“We are clear about what we have to do to propose a very competitive series and this team is going to stand up, this team is going to be there and hopefully we will do everything to make a historic series. We knew that America was on the other side. which is the part of the analysis of the rival, we had already worked on the subject, but we only now allow ourselves to start thinking about it,” he added.

“We know that it is a team that not only closes the championship very well, since in previous tournaments it came with a score and then it could not be translated. It has players of great hierarchy, but we are here and we want to make our series to the way that we know how to play and we are going for a great series, a historic series for a club, for the group and that is what we are for”, he expressed.

