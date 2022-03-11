Nicolás Larcamón is already preparing the reinforcement that the fans ask for so much

It seems that Larcamón has already started planning the next tournament, where he can reach the Águilas del América along with an unexpected signing.

Even though he America The Closing Tournament 2022 is still disputed, the board has already begun planning for the next tournament, where the priority is to find the coach who will replace Santiago Solari on the bench, and Nicolás Larcamón is the favorite of the leaders, to the extent that he would even have his first reinforcement ready.

For some months the complaint of many fans is the low level of the current strikers. Henry Martín, Federico Viñas and Roger Martínez have not responded to the demands and that would already have been well detected by Larcamón, and for this reason he can bet on an old acquaintance to end the goal crisis.

According to information from the journalist, Jonatan Peña, in the event that the Argentine’s arrival in Coapa from Puebla takes place, the strategist is looking to sign Santiago Ormeño for the Opening 2022. Both know each other after meeting on the Strip; even Santi’s good performances led him to be called up with Peru for the 2021 Copa América.

Currently, Ormeño is in León, where he has not managed to settle down nor has he returned to the level that we once knew him, but Nicolás Larcamón in America can be a good incentive to recover his best version.

What must happen for the arrival of Larcamón to America to materialize?

The blue-cream set must pay the termination clause, if he really wants to get the services of the South American coach. In addition, you have to see the assembly of the campus, since the current one was recently renewed at the request of Santiago Solari, who was fired today.

