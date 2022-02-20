Nicolás Larcamón, the young DT who leads Puebla to dream of millionaire football

Nicolás Larcamón has three seasons as DT of Puebla. / Photo: Getty Images

There is a coach in Mexican soccer who makes a child cry with emotion with the game that his team transmitswhat the club with the least valuable squad has qualified twice for the league and that dreams of becoming a champion when no one bets on them. that coach is Nicholas Larcamon.

Larcamon, a thirtysomething Argentine who did not play professional football today he leads a Puebla that is headed for a soap opera story.

What is the key to your momentary success that there was even speculation about making him the coach of the Mexican National Team when Gerardo Martino experienced a football crisis a few weeks ago?

Puebla, an emotional team

The image of the child in the La Franja stadium crying for a Chilean goal by Guillermo Martínez It was emotional and shook social networks. That, in the end, is football: emotion, passion, love for your team.

That is the Puebla de Larcamón that competes against the powerful of Mexican soccer and defeats them. The poorest team financially gives a show as if it were the richest and today he is the leader of Clausura 2022 above clubs like Rayados, Tigres, América, with campuses three times more economically valuable.

Larcamón is the increasingly accepted story in soccer of a person who did not play and becomes a successful coach. On the Puebla bench he looks more like a player in formal dress, maybe an assistant, but not the manager.

His method is based on collective effort where the “who does not run does not play”. And it applies to stars or rookies.

In Clausura 2021 (first tournament with Larcamón as DT), The Strip came in third place with 28 points and was eliminated in the semifinals by Santos

A tournament later, in the Apertura 2021, he finished in seventh place with 24 points, beat Chivas 6-5 on penalties in reclassification and was eliminated in the quarterfinals by León.

Now, in Closing 2022, Puebla is the leader and has the second-best defense with three goals conceded.

Continue reading the story

Larcamón’s numbers with the Strip are to impress: 46 matches directed, 20 wins, 15 draws and only 11 losses. An effectiveness of 54%. His style of play is based on aggressive football that has the ball to propose.

Jimmy Lozano detected it

Nicolás’s arrival in Mexico was curious. Saw it for the first time Jimmy Lozano Three years ago when he traveled to Chile to watch soccer matches and he had to attend a Huachipato club game, he decided to recommend it to promoter Enrique Nieto.

The opportunity came when he was introduced to the directors of Puebla FC, who hesitated a bit, but Nicolás’s clarity and seriousness convinced him.

“I was an important bet because I was a technician with no renown in Mexico, nobody knew me. For them, what they had to lose was more, but they believed what I told them,” Larmacón told the Javier Alarcón channel on YouTube.

Puebla didn’t have much to lose either. because he had only qualified for seven leagues since 1996 -when the short tournaments began- and that he has not won a title since 1989-1990.

“It was a bet that initially cost us a lot of criticism”Manuel Jiménez, president of Puebla, declared to ESPN after the hiring of the Argentine coach, whom they signed for six months and then renewed for a year and a half.

Nicolás was born in 1984 in La Plata, with relatives in soccer who instilled in him a love for the sport. He tried to be a player but retired at age 22 when the injuries did not allow him to continue with the dream. Eight years later he began the adventure of being a coach at Deportivo Anzoátegui, in Venezuela. He later directed the Deportes Antofagasta, Huachipato and Curicó Unido clubs in Chile.

a football scholar

If you listen to Larcamón talk about football, you immediately get the impression that he is a complete student, passionate, a man who lives by and for football.

His career as a player and his preparation resemble the young version of José Mourinho, for whom it was not an impediment not to have a career as a professional player to become a coach at a time (year 2000) when it was almost impossible for football to open the door to anyone who had not arrived as a footballer, at least in the First Division .

And being the fashion coach hasn’t made Nicolás dizzy, who apologized for a publication by the Puebla club on social networks where they made fun of Rayados for his failure in the Club World Cup. That humility earned him one more follower: Javier Aguirre.

“He seems to me like a Mr. Larcamón, apart from being a good technician, he is a gentleman from top to bottom. Unmark a post…. if that’s what Larcamón did, he deserves all my respect, I already had him as a great coach, with values ​​and ethics. I congratulate you”Aguirre said.

Soccer is ephemeral. Today you are the fashion coach, tomorrow one more unemployed person. That’s why respect matters. And that respect, plus his study of soccer, are two of Nicolás Larcamón’s qualities, together with the youth that allows him to understand and relate to the player of the time.

But all those congratulations to Nicolás’s work will be in the past if he doesn’t make history. And he is on his way to achieve it: make Puebla champion, a team for which no one bets -or bet- a penny.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

The problem is not only that he steals, but that he does it over and over again with total impunity.