Nicolás Larcamón to America: Puebla will look for a new contract

After what Nicholas Larcamon was placed as the first option to assume the technical direction of America in case Santiago Solari leave the institution Manuel Jimenezpresident of Puebla, came out to clarify that they are calm in the face of these “rumors”, in addition to indicating that they will do everything possible to achieve a renewal.

“He has a current contract, of course we are going to make every effort to renew. I cannot express the terms by strategy, but we have solid bases to confirm what I say,” said the businessman from Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

Larcamón has a contract with the Strip until December of this year, although the misstep of the Eagles has led them to notice his work; According to information compiled by Mediotiempo, he has a termination clause of just over 1 million dollars that can be well covered to shape a new project.

Nevertheless, Jiménez insisted that “nothing happens”confident that these versions will not affect a job that has the sweet potato team at the top of Clausura 2022 with 14 accumulated points.

“There are always rumours, everyone always wants the best coachbut of course this board will make every effort to be around for a long time and making a great story for this institution”, he added.

He also commented that they are focused on the idea that

“make history” in Puebla

to support the word he gave when Larcamón was presented in December 2020.