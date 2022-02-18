Nicolás Larcamón winks at a Liga MX team, would he seek to direct them soon?

Nicolás Larcamón has Puebla as leader of the tournament

February 17, 2022 6:33 p.m.

Things are going well within the atmosphere of the Puebla strip and it is that its technical director is the sensation of Mexican soccerWell, he has been giving good exhibitions for several tournaments despite the fact that they are constantly taking away and fifth players, and not just any, but they have been the figures of the team.

The Argentine coach Nicholas Larcamon, has been the example of work, philosophy and perseverance in the Mexican First Division, Although he has not won any trophy or championship, his merit of having Puebla as overall leader after five days is quite important, apart from showing that this is not a matter of luck because in the last two tournaments he has managed to be the protagonist putting the team in the League.

The next duel of the poblanos will be against the Monterrey Striped, a team that comes with a very low mood, but that is still the most expensive team in the country and with national selected players that no squad should be trusted because at any moment they connect and give you great games.

Larcamón has put Puebla in two Liguillas and is going for the third

Did Nicolás Larcamón wink at the Rayados de Monterrey?

During the week there has been talk about how the game will be and what both teams could show us, but also in the press conferences has been given something to talk about. In the case of the technician from Puebladefended Monterrey and recognized the squad they haveafter his community manager on social networks belittled a bit the issue that the albiazules have achieved fifth place in the Club World Cupbeing part of the healthy ‘cheek’ that exists in soccer, which Larcamón did not share and was respectful with those from the north.

Although the coach from Puebla is 100% focused on his team, these statements have caused noise among Rayados fans, Well, they do not see with bad eyes that the coach has spoken so highly of the team, unlike his own coach, Javier Aguirre. The Puebla strategist knows that at any moment an offer could arrive from another team, one of them the northern team, and ended up praising the institution very well, a situation that could be taken as a nod to a team he could lead in the future.

