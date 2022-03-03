Nicolas Larcamón would already have the hours numbered in Puebla

Nicolás Larcamón to America

March 02, 2022 10:04 a.m.

The great step of La Franja has been one of the best in the history of the club. Thanks to the excellent work of Nicolás Larcamón, the sweet potato growers have positioned themselves as the rival to beat. Despite the economic limitations and having the cheapest squad in the league, Puebla has managed to face various games and get the best possible results.

However, the stage of the Argentine technical director seems to come to an end. The reason is because in Coapa, the Americanist board, according to W Sports, has thanked Santiago Solari, and they would be looking for another strategist at least for next season. Although we know the rumors that have circulated around Larcamón, the eagles have been the closest team to signing him.

Nicolas Larcamón has great possibilities of being the new azulcrema DT

It seems that the dismissal of Santiago Solari would accelerate the Larcamón case among all those involved. First in the Larcamón club, since his president has already publicly declared that they are planning to renew his contract again. In the case of the other teams that want to take over the services of Larcamón, they will have to make a decision immediately: leave him in the hands of the rival or put even more pressure on the Argentine to be able to take over his services.

Solari’s departure will be decisive in the decision-making of the other teams, as there are teams that are not at all satisfied with the management of their strategists, and Solarí’s fall could cause other layoffs within Liga MX. Let’s wait in the following days how Solari’s theme will be updated with the azulcremas and the consequences that there will be for the other teams in the tournament.

