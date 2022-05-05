Nicolás Lodeiro leaves ‘recadito’ to Alfredo Talavera

The Concacaf Champions League Final between the UNAM Pumas and the Seattle Sounders is ‘warm’, after the outbreak of anger that occurred at the end of the Ida match in Ciudad Universitaria in Mexico City in the Ida match that ended tied at 2 goals, highlighting the particular rush they started Alfredo Talavera and Nicolas Lodeiro.

The Mexican goalkeeper and the South American striker had their friction in the first leg, exchanging some words and pushing at the end of the match, so the Uruguayan left a clear message to Talavera in the press conference prior to the second leg.

“That remained in Mexico, on my part at least, I am only focused on having a good game, the heart rate is up there, on my part one is focused on tomorrow’s game, what happened is already in the past, they are things that happen in the finals because both teams want to win, that’s nice, those things happen but they stay there”, said Lodeiro.

Talavera and Lodeiro began their “private duel” in the penalties that the Seattle player charged against the UNAM Pumas, as the auriazul goalkeeper tried to distract the Sounders player, saying “little words” before he executed the charges.

On the other hand, the technical director of the Seattle Sounders, Brian Schmetzer, revealed that his team has been rehearsing penalty kicks, as he is aware that the series can be defined from eleven steps.

“Well, all the Champions League games that required penalty kicks, any kind of final that required penalty kicks, we always practice penalty kicks. So that’s part of our routine,” he said.

The Sounders strategist recognized that winning the Champions League would be a historic event and an honor for the Seattle institution, for which they are fully motivated.

