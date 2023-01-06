Nicolás Maduro again changed his chancellor and ousted Hugo Chávez’s cousin from the presidency of PDVSA

Illustrative file photo of the PDVSA logo in Caracas Dec 1, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduroannounced the dismissal of the president of the state oil company, Venezuelan oil SA (PDVSA), asdrubal chavezwho was a cousin of the former Venezuelan caudillo, Hugo Chavez and he had also held the position since April 2020 and was also Minister of Oil.

Instead he placed Pedro Rafael Tellecheawho comes from working in the state petrochemical company pequiven.

“PDVSA It will be chaired by Pedro Rafael Tellechea, who with his great experience at the helm of PEQUIVEN, will consolidate the momentum of the national oil industry,” Maduro wrote on his Twitter account.

The tweet with Maduro’s announcement

He also added: “All our appreciation to the work of Asdrúbal Chávez, who will soon have new responsibilities.”

Last September, Tellechea was appointed by Maduro to manage monomersa subsidiary of Pdvsa in Colombiaafter almost four years in which it was managed by the opposition that was recognized as a legitimate authority by the Executive of ivan duke (2018-2022), until the leftist Gustavo Petro came to power in the Andean country last August.

The new PDVSA leader comes from years of work at the Pequiven petrochemical company and defines himself as a manager who listens to the workers, as he assured when he arrived at the Monomers plant in BarranquillaColombia.

Asdrubal Chavez. cousin of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez

For his part, the Minister of Petroleum, Tareck El-Aissami-also through Twitter- welcomed the “appreciated colonel” Tellechea, with whom he will work “to continue advancing in the radical transformation” of the oil industry”.

Likewise, Maduro appointed as the new chancellor of the regime Yvan Gil Pinto instead of carlos faria who was serving in the position.

“I have appointed Yván Gil Pinto, the new foreign minister of Venezuela, a responsibility that I am sure he will carry out with great professionalism. I thank Carlos Faria for his outstanding work, in the next few days new tasks will come to him, ”said Maduro.

Gil, served as vice minister for Europe for the Chavista regime. In addition, he is an agronomist engineer graduated from the Central University of Venezuelathe main house of studies in the country.

Since 2017, Gil has held diplomatic posts in Europe and, in October 2021, he was appointed Chargé d’Affaires of Venezuela to the European Union by the Caracas dictatorship.

Yván Gil Pinto, new chancellor of the Maduro dictatorship

Also, he was president of the Agricultural Development Corporation and Minister of Agriculture and Land on two occasions during the Nicolás Maduro regime.

Maduro thanked the outgoing minister for his “outstanding work” and assured that “new tasks will come for him” in the coming days, although he did not specify any of them.

Faria was in charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs less than nine months, during which time Venezuela strengthened relations with the Russian government, where Faría was ambassador before his appointment, and continued his campaign against the international sanctions imposed by United States and the European Union.

