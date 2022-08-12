Nicolás Maduro appointed Félix Plasencia as ambassador of Venezuela – Venezuela – International

President Gustavo Petro announced this Thursday the appointment of former senator Armando Benedetti as the new ambassador of Colombia against Venezuelawith which he advanced in his intention to normalize diplomatic relations with the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

“I have decided in response to the Venezuelan government, which has appointed an ambassador, who will have the responsibility of normalizing diplomatic relations between the two countries, to appoint Armando Benedetti as Colombia’s ambassador to Venezuela, waiting for the approval of that government,” Petro said.

Petro stressed that Benedetti has the “task of normalizing relations” and “reestablishing the institutionality that existed decades before” and so that the “two sister peoples can protect their rights, guarantee their freedoms and ensure that Colombia and Venezuela can build wealth for both peoples”.

I will surprise you when we reach 10,000 million dollars in commercial exchange, when we benefit the more than 8 million Colombians who live on the border.

For his part, Benedetti thanked the head of state for his appointment, saying on social media: “I will surprise him when we reach 10 billion dollars in trade, when we benefit the more than 8 million Colombians who live on the border. No imaginary line will ever separate us as brothers. Thank you for your trust!”.

Benedetti became a key piece of Petro when he was campaigning for the Presidency and was part of the delegation that announced the reestablishment of relations between the two countries.

Photo: Yuri KOCHETKOV / POOL / AFP

The Colombian government’s statements were made public shortly after Maduro announced the appointment of the former foreign minister and current director of the International Center for Productive Investment (Ciip), Felix Plasencia, as its diplomatic representative to Colombia.

Maduro indicated that the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has already requested the approval of the Colombian Foreign Ministry and “Ambassador Félix Plasencia will soon be in Bogotá.”

In fact, A source close to the Venezuelan government told this newspaper that Plasencia could arrive in Bogotá today.



For its part, Benedetti is expected to arrive in the Venezuelan capital in the next few days.

Former Senator Armando Benedetti.

“I assume with great honor this responsibility entrusted by President Nicolás Maduro. The Bolivarian diplomacy of peace will be the solid base to strengthen the historical brotherhood of the same people”, wrote the designated ambassador, through Twitter.

The Venezuelan president also referred to the reopening of the border shared by both countries and assured that he is working on “a very serious plan” for the “scheduled” and “progressive” opening of this strip, for which he has appointed a team that it is in charge of the executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez.

Added to this series of announcements is that of the Venezuelan Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, who reported on Tuesday that, by order of Maduro, he would establish contact “immediately” with his Colombian colleague, Iván Velásquez, to “reestablish” relations military between the two countries.

Colombia and Venezuela, which share a 2,219-kilometer border, have not had diplomatic relations since they were broken on February 23, 2019 by order of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, amid an escalation of tensions with his Colombian counterpart at the time, Iván Duque, for his support of the opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

The border will be the protagonist in the complex common agenda, which covers issues such as migration, trade and security in an area with the presence of guerrillas, paramilitaries and drug traffickers. The migration issue is crucial, when thousands of people cross the border every day.

ANA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN AND INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

CARACAS

TIME