Nicolás Muñoz breaks Central American goal record

It was the 60th minute and Limeño was losing 0-2 against Jocoro at home, when a header from Nicholas Munoz he beat goalkeeper Héctor Ramírez to score the first goal for the cucheros.

This goal is special for the Panamanian-Salvadoran attacker, since with that annotation he surpassed the Central American scoring record of the Guatemalan Juan Carlos “Pin” Plata.

Nicolás celebrates his 302nd goal in the national first division. Photo: Julio Umaña.



Juan Carlos Plata, the historic goalscorer of chapín soccer and the Reds del Municipal, scored a total of 301 goals in 571 league games in his professional career of more than 20 seasons defending the scarlet and blue colors of the representative team of the capital of Guatemala .

“Yuyu” Muñoz reached 302 goals in more than 600 games in Salvadoran soccer. His first goal was scored in 2004 at the Óscar Quiteño stadium against FAS, while defending the Chalatenango jersey.

“It is a very important goal for me, for my family and my people, it is something that was unthinkable, but little by little things started to happen and today I was able to achieve it, I am very happy about it. I am also very happy with the effort we made today, a very valuable point for us to continue in the fight (for not being relegated). I hope to continue in this as long as I can and then be able to retire with dignity“, Nicolás expressed after breaking the record.









The striker commented that the objective he has to fulfill in the short term is to achieve permanence with Limeño, and that in the future he will think about whether or not he will continue as an active player.

“Right now what we want is to save the team, it’s the most important thing, it’s the main goal, the rest is in the background, really. We’re going to fight until the last, to see what happens at the end of the tournament, the idea is to continue playing until December and then thinking seriously about retirement,” Muñoz added.

In Clausura 2022, Nicolás Muñoz has five goals in 16 games.