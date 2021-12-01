Nicole Cianfanelli and Chiara Cesaroni, the “enemy friends” of the Castles who aim for Miss Italy

Certainly friends, necessarily “enemies, convinced of one thing: the Castelli Romani, or with Ariccia or with Genzano, can take the crown of Miss Italy and Miss Italia Social 2021. Nicole Cianfanelli, 18 years old and Chiara Cesaroni, 24, – one brunette, the other blonde, – will know by tomorrow morning if they have been chosen for the final of the competition after the selection at the “Crowne Plaza” hotel in Rome. Nicole, thousands of social media follewers, seems to have a place in her pocket. But Cesaroni is not one who gives up. Words of circumstance while waiting but also small revelations. It is a long “night before the exams” that the aspirants are experiencing Miss Italy castellane Nicole Cianfanelli of Ariccia and Chiara Cesaroni of Genzano. The two, the first brunette, the second blonde, faced the national pre-selections at the “Crowne Plaza” hotel in Rome and in a few hours, tomorrow morning, they will have results (expressed by a jury on talent, beauty and so-called sentiment social) that could send them into “orbit”: the final of Miss Italy and Miss Italy Social between the end of December and January in a place that is kept very secret. Nicole, especially her, 4,000,000 followers on Instagram, seems to be in full swing.

But even the castellan friend-rival is not joking. Chiara Cesaroni, 24, blonde, brown eyes, engaged to Federico, is a trainee in a pharmacy in Genzano and is about to graduate. He has been parading since he was fifteen and has been riding since he was five: «I studied up to middle school in a school in English, the Castelli International School, then in a high school in Ciampino. Now I’m enrolled in Pharmacy in Tor Vergata – she says – it’s the second time at Miss Italy. I did my best ». Chiara is a volcano, a regional riding champion for almost 20 years (she rides Piradin II and has Flamenco in her heart, which she won as a child). He considers himself an ecologist (“I love Di Caprio who defends the environment and Angelina Jolie who fights for human rights”), he is an animalist (he has 4 cats Simba, Abbot, Gustavo and Ginetta and a Maremma Whiskey dog) and health-conscious (“The favorite? Pumpkin risotto “). She sees herself – she says about herself – in supermodels Gigi Hadid and in Kendall Jenner. “But I’m a free spirit. I like to follow my father Claudio who plays the piano at the “Evanescence” rock concerts and rides a motorbike to the North Cape. But I am as reflective as my mother Maria Cristina, teacher of Mathematics ».

Nicole, the brunette, from Ariccia, known as Niki, black hair, green eyes, is 18, attends the last year of Human Sciences at Joyce High School, and looks much, much more mature than her age. “At the selections – says Niki – I wore a red dress because I associate it with my personality”. Her idols: Sara Sampaio Portuguese supermodel of Victoria’s Secret and Francesca Chillemi. The dream? “Helping the weakest, seeing a world without violence against women, a greener planet”. He will enroll in university. «Architecture or Medicine. I never lose my goals and I have been sharing them for nine months with my boyfriend Alessandro ». «The first fans are dad Bruno, mom Eva and my chihuahua Cloe. I hope to become like Monica Bellucci or Anne Hathaway. I want respect for women. It is not possible for a girl, taking a train, to be so afraid as to go near the conductor as I often do ».