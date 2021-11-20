Nicole Kidman: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

Nicole Kidman she is one of the most popular actresses in the world of cinema. His career is studded with masterpieces and divine interpretations. A lover of art from an early age, she began acting very young, without imagining that she would subsequently interpret countless magnificent roles, obtaining acclaim from all over the world.

Here are 10 you don’t know about Nicole Kidman.



Nicole Kidman: her films and TV series

1. He has acted in numerous famous films. The actress made her big screen debut in 1983 with the film Christmas in the woods. It later gained increasing popularity thanks to titles such as 10 am: flat calm (1989), Days of thunder (1990), Billy Bathgate – At gangster school (1991), Rebellious hearts (1992), To death (1995), Batman Forever (1995), Portrait of a lady (1996), The Peacemaker (1997) and Eyes Wide Shut (1999). In the 2000s he took part in films such as The Others (2001), Moulin Rouge! (2001), The Hours (2002), Dogville (2003), Cold Mountain (2003), Birth – I’m Sean (2004), The Interpreter (2005), The Golden Compass (2007), Australia (2008), Nine (2009), R.abbit Hole (2010), The Paperboy (2011), Tresspass (2011), Stoker (2012), Grace of Monaco (2014), Queen of the Desert (2013), The secret of his eyes (2015), The deception (2017), Sacrifice of the sacred deer (2017), Boy Erased – Lives Erased (2018), Aquaman (2018), Bombshell – The voice of the scandal (2019) and The Prom (2020).

2. It is also known for some television series. In recent years, Kidman has notably had the opportunity to star in several highly successful TV series. The first of these was Top of the Lake – The mystery of the lake (2017), while from 2017 to 2019 she portrayed Celeste Wright in the acclaimed and award-winning Big Little Lies – Big Little Lies. Thanks to this she won an Emmy Awards for Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie. Most recently she played the character of Grace Fraser in the thriller series The Undoing – The Untold Truths. In 2021, however, she is Masha Dmitrichenko in the Amazon miniseries Nine complete strangers.

3. He has several projects in the works. Now more than ever, Kidman seems to have fully resumed her acting activity, juggling multiple projects in parallel. In fact, among the next films in which he will appear there are Being the Ricardos, where she plays the famous actress Lucille Ball and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in which she will reprise the role of Atlanna. It will then be Queen Gudrun in the wait The Northman, the director’s new film Robert Eggers, fresh from the success of The Lighthouse. Kidman will also take part in the television series Roar And Expats.

Nicole Kidman in Sanremo

4. She was a guest of the famous music festival. In February 2016, the actress was a guest of the 66th edition of the Sanremo Festival. During that evening, Kidman literally enchanted the audience in the room and also those who watched the program from home. Interviewed by Carlo Conti, she talked about the priorities of her life, from the love for her husband and children, all following a lineup composed of songs chosen by her that have a special meaning, such as Heroes from David Bowie. With this song he defined heroes all those great people who work behind the scenes and do not receive awards of any kind. As happened to his father, a renowned scientist who passed away in 2015.

Nicole Kidman and the Oscars

5. Won an Oscar. To date, Kidman boasts four Oscar nominations, received as Best Actress in 2002 for Moulin Rouge !, in 2003 for The Hours and in 2011 Rabbit Hole. On the occasion of the second of these three, the actress then actually won the coveted statuette thanks to her poignant interpretation of the poet Virginia Woolf. Finally, in 2017, Kidman was nominated for the first time in the “Best Supporting Actress” category for the film. Lion – The way home.

Nicole Kidman: naked

6. Has no problem with nudity. Kidman has always dealt with the nude issue without too many problems. There are several films in which she shows her gorgeous body, just think of Moulin Rouge! And The Paperboy, but there are also films in which her body appears totally naked in front of the camera. In Eyes Wide Shut, the latest film by Stanley Kubrick and in which she starred with her then husband Tom Cruise, he starred in an almost complete nude. He later also undresses in the series Big Little Lies and did it again for The Killing of a Sacred Deer – Sacrifice of the Sacred Deer: the actress appears in a scene in which her character is struggling with a sexual ritual.

Nicole Kidman: Tom Cruise, the new husband and children

7. She was married to Tom Cruise. In November 1989, the actress joined the already established actor Tom Cruise in Days of thunder. The two fell in love and were married on December 24, 1990 in a Scientological ceremony in Telluride, Colorado. The couple then adopted two children, Isabella Jane (born in 1992) e Connor Anthony (born in 1995). The two actors then again starred together in Rebellious hearts And Eyes Wide Shut. On August 9, 2001, they announced the separation, without revealing the reasons behind it. To date, however, the main obstacle to their relationship appears to have been Cruise’s staunch adherence to the Church of Scientology.

8. She is currently married to a country singer-songwriter. In 2005 the actress met the singer-songwriter Keith Urban and since that moment the two have never left, marrying in Sydney the following year. Towards the end of the same year, her husband enters a cocaine detox clinic: in the past he had signed a prenuptial contract in which it was written that Keith would lose all rights to Nicole’s assets if she practiced drug abuse or of alcohol. The two then crowned the dream of creating a family, with the birth of Sunday Rose in 2008 and of Faith Margaret In 2010.

9. Becoming a mother was not easy for her. Becoming a mother was a difficult journey for Kidman. She recently reported that during her marriage to Cruise she lost two children, one in the early stages of marriage, lost to an ectopic pregnancy, the other in 2001, then towards the last months of marriage, due to a miscarriage. These events certainly affected her deeply and when she became a mother for the first time it was something of a miracle for her. What you carry inside, despite the happiness and well-being of the present, is still a bulky weight to live with.

Nicole Kidman: age and height of the actress

10. Compared to most women, Kidman is very tall. Born on June 20, 1967, Kidman stands out above her colleagues with her six foot eight. This height gave her some problems, especially as a girl, when she practiced classical ballet and at some point she had to stop. Or when she underwent what today would be called body shaming: both Tom Cruise and her current husband Keith Urban are much shorter than her and there are those who could not resist pointing this out.

Sources: IMDb, biography, thefamouspeople