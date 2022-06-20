Nicole Kidman: 5 facts you didn’t know about the Hollywood actress

Nicole Kidman has become one of the most prominent Hollywood actressesbecause in addition to her talent in the medium, she has enchanted thousands of people due to her beauty.

However, this June 20th the star is found on long tablecloths, because celebrates his 55th birthdayso here we tell you five facts that you probably did not know about her.

What you didn’t know about Nicole Kidman

From the US or Australia?

The famous was born on a day like today, but 1967 and, although it was even said that she is Australian, let us tell you that it is not entirely false, nor entirely true, because the truth is that was born in Honolulu, in Hawaii, United Statesbut their Parents are originally from Australia.

Oscar Award for Best Actress

Because the actress has both Australian and American nationality, became the country’s first woman in Oceania to win a Oscar Award for Best Actressthanks to his role as ‘Virginia Woolf’, in the film “The Hours” of 2003.

Animal lover, but…

Even though Nicole Kidman has a great love for animals, the medium cinemark notes that may not be specifically bees and butterfliessince, according to the aforementioned portal, she is allergic to the first, while she has a phobia of the second.

Marriage with Tom Cruise

Yes! The actress was married to the star of “Top Gun” For just over 10 years, however, they failed to have biological children, which is why they adopted two, but in total she has four, since she had a couple more with her current husband, the musician Keith Urban.

No more aesthetic retouching

Some time ago, the artist admitted that she underwent various cosmetic touch-upsAs the botoxbut stated that did not have a good experiencebecause it was difficult for him to gesticulate, which is why he will not resort to this procedure, since “He can finally move his face.”

It must be said that currently, it was announced that Nicole Kidman would have a leading role in the next Netflix romance novelin which I would share credits with Zac Efron and Joey King.