Nicole Kidman, 55 years old, draws attention with her spectacular and more than defined ‘abs’

Country star Keith Urban is currently on tour and, of course, his wife, Nicole Kidman, wanted to join him on the trip. The Hollywood star who managed to collapse the networks with his spectacular and more than muscular arms a few weeks ago, has just share a photo of the most cute on his Instagram.

In said snapshot, the 55-year-old Oscar winner can be seen walking down a hallway with her husband. Her hand is on her shoulder as he speaks to her. Nicole is wearing a very chic outfit consisting of a jacket, bra, top, pants… and her awesome abs, we are not going to lie to you; if we are already speechless with his biceps, their ‘abs’ have not had the opposite effect.

“On tour backstage in Nashville, Tennessee 🖤,” he wrote simply in the caption. And just like us, her impressive abs didn’t go unnoticed by fans. “Look at those abs!” one person wrote in the comments. “Nic’s abs are 🔥🔥🔥,” said another.

Nicole has taken out show off those amazing abs recently, even during a photo shoot with the magazine Perfect.

And, although it is true that Nicole hasn’t shared much about her workout routines lately, but he’s clearly doing something right. Likewise, the actress has been sharing some of her exercise and wellness habits with holistic approaches to movement.

Also, a few years ago, Nicole did talk about her passion for running. In fact, last year, the star of Roar shared a cool photo on Instagram of herself running up a big hill under a pink sky.

She has been a fan of long runs for a long time. Nicole told Women’s Health in 2013 who grew up in a family to which he loved running marathons. “My father would drag me out of bed … and he would just make us run,” he said. Now, “I just put my music on and go. I go to the woods and that’s why I love living in Nashville. And in Sydney you have the beach, which is absolutely beautiful to run on,” he said.

for nicole, movement has been a regular part of your day for a long time and, in 2014, told Los Angeles Times who took advantage of any opportunity or time to tone his body, whether it was riding his bike, doing yoga or going for a run. In those years, her training was also focused on “family time” and, therefore, just as she experienced it, she tries to involve her in practicing more exercise.

Nicole also rides horses, a sport that requires having impressive strength in the thighs and belly.

And, of course, take walks on the beach.

While she certainly takes the time to maintain her physical strength, she also focuses on taking care of her own inner well-being. Nicole he claimed that take vitamins for super glowing skin“I really believe in taking vitamins to improve and empower my body,” he shared. “My nails are probably the worst part of me, they are always breaking so I use this amazing skin, hair and nail vitamin from Swisse Wellness and it has really changed them.”

Y, when it comes to your diet, Nicole has historically not been too restrictive with her eating plan (according to her 2013 interview). In those years, she followed the 80-20 approach, where she ate healthy foods and ingredients 80 percent of the time and would enjoy the other 20. “I’m just not someone who believes food should be banned,” she said.

