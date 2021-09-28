Nicole Kidman: a woman recreates the same look of the diva for her divorce (photos)

A woman has recreated the same look Nicole Kidman used for her divorce, to celebrate the end of her marriage during the “divorce party”.

Liz Maupin, a producer from Los Angeles, organized hers divorce party and for the occasion he decided to recreate it same look of Nicole Kidman, shown in an iconic photo taken by the paparazzi in 2001.

The woman, during the party to celebrate the end of her marriage, decided to take inspiration from Nicole Kidman, replicating the look that the actress wore in the photo taken immediately after her divorce from Tom Cruise, which consisted of a very old transparent top. ’90 and military green trousers. Liz Maupin had her suit made to measure to celebrate her divorce with friends. The woman told BuzzFeed that the star at the time, in 2001, was a symbol of freedom for her.

Liz Maupin, 34, separated from her ex three years ago, but their divorce was only recently finalized:

“I wanted to celebrate its ending and start a new chapter in my life. I love that picture of Nicole so much. I think it says a lot about relief and freedom.”

She surprised her guests at her divorce party by wearing the dress midway through the event with her arms wide open and cheering, just like Nicole Kidman did in the photo: “Everyone cheered, it was so good”