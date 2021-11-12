Nicole Kidman absolute star of the CMAs with yellow gold jewels

TOblack one-shoulder dress, cut-out effect on the sculpted abdomen, fatal slit. Nicole Kidman shines on the red carpet of the CMA Awards alongside her husband (country star) Keith Urban. But the real stars of the evening are the multiple rigid bracelets of the diva, combined with an unexpected pair of vintage-style earrings.

Nicole Kidman rides the bold jewelry trend

Although she is at home at the Country Music Awards alongside her musician husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman takes on the red carpet of the event with her best weapons. For the 55th of the American award, staged on November 10, 2021, she chose a look by Saint Laurent, a long black dress lit literally come on rigid and showy bracelets in yellow gold.

The 54-year-old star wears a single element on her left forearm, while the wrist of her right hand hosts one overlapping bracelets smaller but no less sumptuous. All pendant with the rings, always in yellow gold, creating a asymmetry aesthetic that recalls the game of the dress.

The vintage style earrings

In contrast to the Saint Laurent look exquisitely disco-chic from the 70s, the actress chooses to embellish her semi-collected hairstyle with a pair of retro-flavored earrings signed by the historic Greek brand of high artisan jewelery Lalaounis.

The two pendants with red stone on yellow gold with drooping fringes are a perfect match with the rest of the precious items worn by the actress. Very different from the earrings of the runway look, they are in harmony with the outfit and indeed add a touch of personality.

The look in the Saint Laurent SS 2022 fashion show

Nicole Kidman’s dress is part of the collection spring summer 2022 by Saint Laurent. A long dress in stretch fabric with a square shoulder and a sarong skirt with a vertiginous slit, which also showed off the catwalk with chunky bracelets but with the clock in addition and with the two-tone geometric earrings black / gold.

Another different detail was the shoes, which in the fashion show were black patent leather platforms, while the star (helped in the styling by the faithful Julia von Boehm) opts for the décolleté in satin with waist strap. But above all with the metal tip, flawless crowning of this look all played onalternation of yellow gold and shiny black.

