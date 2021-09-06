Nicole Kidman, Amazon denies farewell to Expats series: “The project goes on”

In recent weeks we had witnessed the controversy over Nicole Kidman’s quarantine in Hing Kong, where the actress was busy filming the Amazon series Expats. The latest rumors speak of a resounding abandonment of the set due to creative differences with the director Lulu Wang, but the Studios have flatly denied.

“Nicole Kidman she shot according to the schedule, she didn’t leave before the time “ an Amazon spokesperson told The Wrap. “He has always had a busy schedule. Production is not stalled or paused, we just stay continuing the shooting without her.”

The online magazine HK01 had spoken on Sunday about the breakup between Nicole Kidman and the director of Expats Lulu Wang. Hong Kong media had also previously reported a furious quarrel between the two near a market. Similar news was also reported by theHong Kong Standard and the South China Morning Post.

Loading... Advertisements

Nicole Kidman, who we can also see in Nine perfect strangers on Amazon Prime Video, is also executive producer, with her Blossom Films, of Expats. The series is an adaptation of the novel Janice YK Lee, which focuses on the privileged lives of a group of expatriate women. Amazon has not currently provided details on the character played by the Eyes Wide Shut actress and The Undoing.