Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor Joy, with coral lipstick

Red blush, the shade that works on all skin types

Long live the ‘vamp’ lipsticks

Although red lipsticks have made a strong comeback this spring-summer in which it seems that we will finally get rid of the mask almost completely, the color palette of the season does not end there. The mouth will be the main protagonist in the coming months and, in addition to the vermilion color, other less saturated tones are positioned as big winners when the heat hits.

Perhaps red is not an option that everyone feels comfortable with for day-to-day use due to its large amount of pigment, but you just have to give a review of the latest public appearances of the celebrities to find other options.

Steve GranitzGetty Images

This April 18 has taken place in Los Angeles the premiere of the movie The Northman, an event in which two of its protagonists have put us on the track of the new trend in lips. So much Nicole Kidman, as Anya Taylor-Joy, have attended the presentation opting for a coral tone lipstick, a detail that is no coincidence, but rather a trend. Both artists have shown that it is a tone that favors any age and they put on the table different options to wear it.

barbarella ringtone nars

awin1.com €26.45

the actress of The others has worn a makeup signed by Kate Synnott. In it look The coral tone has predominated, which, in addition, the Australian has coordinated with the detail of feathers that the sleeve of her dress wore. The interpreter has worn a matte skin that she has accentuated with a touch of coral blush on the cheeks -click to learn how to apply the right amount-, matching the tone of her lips. She has selected a lipstick with an opaque and creamy finishwhich has given it juiciness and an immediate rejuvenating effect.

Jon KupaloffGetty Images

The appearance of her co-star, Anya Taylor-Joy, has been loaded with trendsstarting with her hair. She has grown out her dark roots, in contrast to her platinum hair, as Madonna or Dua Lipa have already done, and has pulled her long hair into a braid.

Gloss ‘Confident’ Sephora

sephora.es €10.99

As for makeup, look of beauty has given even more prominence to the lips. the actress of queen’s gambit has also opted for a matte complexion, in which the base has only been altered by a slight contour to highlight the volumes. With no more competition than a discreet eyeliner black, all the attention has been on his lips, this time dressed with a coral tone with effect gloss.

Taylor HillGetty Images

Almost at the same time as the presentation of this film, the premiere from Gaslitwhich he attended Julia Roberts to give the definitive confirmation of this lip trend. The america smile She dyed her hair a shade of coral for the occasion, darker than the one her fellow professionals were wearing across the country. This color with certain earthy nuances is a more neutral and more discreet option to start wearing the trend. If, like Julia’s, your hair has coppery touches, it will look especially good on you.

Reflective Kisses Ringtone wet n wild

lookfantastic.es €5.95

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io