Nicole Kidman and Elsa Hosk: Natural curly hair is sexy

Last night, two beautiful women were going out with them natural curly hair. The actress and producer Nicole Kidman and the Swedish model Elsa Hosk. The first was directed to the evening that celebrated the birth and opening of theAcademy Museum. The second would spend an evening with her partner.

L’curious element is that they both chose to wear theirs very natural curly hair. Just like Matilda De Angelis, a few days ago …

Natural curly hair, the twist: I’m sexy

They transmit self-confidence, natural curly hair. And the self-confidence rule since the dawn of time law of physical attraction. The people who have the most are the most attractive.

And bring your hair to the natural, making it free to express personality, texture and movement, is self-esteem sign.

So, here they are, Nicole Kidman and Elsa Hosk with their very natural curly hair. To curate those of the Australian actress was the hair stylist of the stars, Kylie Heath. Nicole Kidman doesn’t often leave her hair natural. He often chooses to smooth or tame it with big effect waves.

The effect, however, when she lets her curls free is extremely rock. And it makes her look much younger.

Loading... Advertisements

Elsa Hosk: secrets for naturally wavy hair

The reason why Elsa Hosk decided to leave her parents curls free to express themselves, it is soon said. The Swedish model said she did for his partner Tom. In fact, he thinks they are sexier …

How she managed to give body and vitality to her curls? Elsa Hosk confesses that she used Maria Nihla’s hair products. The vegan brand was born in Stockholm. Just like her …

Find out in the GALLERY i new curly hair by Nicole Kidman, Elsa Hosk e Matilda De Angelis.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION