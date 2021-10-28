Nicole Kidman and her adorable birthday wishes to husband Keith Urban [FOTO]

Nicole Kidman wishes her husband Keith Urban the “Happier than birthdays”

The actress icon of Hollywood and elegance Nicole Kidman it’s making you feel very loved Keith Urban, her husband since 2006, on the occasion of his birthday. The country singer has recently turned 54 years old (October 26) and on Instagram for the occasion, his wife Kidman shared a beautiful photo that portrays them together, intent on exchanging a tender kiss and an adorable hug. “The happiest of birthdays my love” wrote the actress in the post, which also includes a photo of some balloons.

The two they married in 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday Rose (13) and Faith Margaret (10). Nicole Kidman last year revealed to Marie Claire Australia how, at times, her husband feels “overwhelmed” by all that “womanhood” in the house and that he feels the need to “run away with his guitar. “Sometimes I find him in his closet playing the guitar. At that moment I know that we really have to give it space “. “Oh, and Google the cars!”, continued the actress. “I know perfectly well when he is stressed out because he searches for cars on Google. I don’t give a damn about the car I’m driving or what car you pick me up in, you can come in any old and battered car, but Keith and Faith love cars “.

Loading... Advertisements

The actress previously revealed to People that falling in love with Urban was a real one love at first sight “Very intense” and who immediately understood that he was his soul mate: “Maybe because I’m deeply romantic, or because I’m an actress, or because I have a strong faith, but I knew immediately that he was the man for me”.

Read also Being the Ricardos: the teaser trailer of the film by Aaron Sorkin with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem