Nicole Kidman and her meme photo at the Oscars is fake

The meme photo of Nicole Kidman with her jaw disengaged in an infinite surprise during the Oscars 2022 ceremony will go down in history as one of the biggest fakes that the Internet has manufactured. Nicole Kidman wasn’t reacting to Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock. React could react, but no image immortalized the moment in which the actress saw how an adult actor got up from his chair to slap a comedian who had taken the liberty of insulting his wife with a joke that was not funny. So the quintessential image of reactions to Will Smith’s assault is false in that it didn’t capture the actress’s reaction at the time. Nor was it the actress’s reaction after Will Smith didn’t apologize in his speech. (Yes, she later apologized, but not at the time.) The viral photo of Nicole Kidman, nominated for Best Actress for her role in Being the Ricardos, it was taken hours before the altercation occurred. Moreover, the photo was taken before the gala began. So Nicole Kidman and hers Armani Privé de Ella (which in the image in question also seems to have a life of her own) did not intend to be nominated for a viral character because of her reaction to a slap. The photo was taken when the guests were still sitting down and the actors, as usual, took the opportunity to greet each other with varying degrees of effusiveness. Conclusion: the image of Nicole Kidman took place no less than three hours before car time. What has not yet been discovered is who caused such a reaction to the actress. Esquire has done the research and already knows at what exact moment she was her. And also who she greeted.

Nicole Kidman’s reaction took place during the previous recording of the awards that were broadcast on a delayed basis during the gala, just after the Oscar for Best Animated Short for windshield wiperby Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sánchez, for the Oscar for Best Documentary Short for The Queen of Basketball and for the Oscar for Best Short Film, which Riz Ahmed picked up, The time line appears in the photo sequence of the newspaper photographer Los Angeles Times Myung Chung, Myung J. Chung, responsible for the viral image, in addition to the author of one of the best photos of the gala:

And now comes the answer. Who provoked that reaction from Nicole Kidman. None other than Jessica Chastain, but hours before she won the Oscar for Best Actress. “During the non-televised portion of the Oscars [el preespectáculo en el que se otorgaron ocho categorías antes de la ceremonia principal], I was walking around the room and I saw Nicole Kidman. She had this great reaction: mouth open, arms up. She held out her arms and shortly after, Jessica Chastain walked over and greeted her. It wasn’t a reaction to the slap. It’s a funny meme, but that’s not true,” Myung Chung said.

