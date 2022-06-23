Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are working together again for an Apple TV+ project

Both movie stars will join the voice cast of “Spellbound,” an animated musical on Apple TV+. (REUTERS)

after starring Being the Ricardosthe Oscar winners Nicole Kidman Y Javier Bardem reunite again for an original production of AppleTV+. It is an animated musical, under the title of spellboundwhose protagonist will fall on Rachel Zeglerthe young star who became known for the remake of West Side Story Directed by Steven Spielberg. In the Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation project, other stars such as John Lithgow and Nathan Lane will also participate.

It is the second time that Kidman has joined the platform for the launch of a title, since, a few months ago, he joined the cast of the anthology miniseries Roar. On the other hand, it will be the first time that Bardem is part of one of the titles of this exclusive catalogue. The two recently worked together for the biographical drama about Lucille Ball Y Desi Arnaz who directed Aaron Sorkins the film is currently available on Prime Video.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in the roles of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the well-remembered American television actors. (Prime Video)

The animated production will bring together a remarkable cast of artists to give voice to their characters. american actress Nicole Kidman will play the role of Ellsmere , described as a kind and fair, if hyper-accurate, queen of Lumbria; while the Spanish Javier Bardem voice solon the king of Lumbria characterized by being presumptuous and having a huge heart.

His fictional peers will be the parents of Princess Ellian, who will be voiced by Rachel Zegler. The protagonist will seek to save her family and her kingdom, after a strange spell transforms them into monsters and threatens to take them into darkness forever. She will rely on her royal advisors and go for the help of two oracles in order to break the spell placed on her, her family and all the inhabitants of Lumbria.

Also, they participate John Lithgow (Dexter Y Bombshell) as Minister Bolinar; Jennifer Lewis (Princess and the Frog) as Minister Nazara Prone; Nathan Lane (The Lion King) Y Andre De Shields like the oracles of the Sun and the Moon; Y Jordan Fisher (To all the boys: PS I still love you) as the young nomad Callan.

Rachel Zegler will lend her voice to the lead role of Princess Ellian in “Spellbound.” (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

spellbound It is directed by Vicki Jenson (one of the filmmakers behind the hit Shrek) and written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton. The original themes and scores for the film were composed by Alan Menken, Oscar winner, and the lyrics were written by Glenn Slater. Chris Montan is executive music producer. John LasseterDavid Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman are listed as producers for Skydance Animation.

The animated film will be released as part of the expansion of the collaboration between Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation whose alliance also gave rise to the long-awaited lucky and the animated series wondla. In 2021, the first original short film of AppleTV+entitled blue, at the Tribeca Film Festival as part of its prestigious lineup of animated shorts. On August 5, the service streaming will present its first animated film globally, lucky. For now, spellbound It does not have an official release date.

