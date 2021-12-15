Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in the poster

Amazon Prime Video released a new poster from Being the Ricardos which offers a closer look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. The two actors play respectively Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the protagonists of the famous sitcom I Love Lucy. The film will focus on the working and romantic relationship between the two, married in the TV series as well as in real life. Before going into the details, we show you the poster:

In addition to Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos features in the cast: JK Simmons (Whiplash) and Nina Arianda (Goliath) as the show’s two co-stars, William Frawley and Vivian Vance respectively; Additionally, Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) will play Bob Carroll Jr. and Alia Shawkat (Search Party) will play Madelyn Pugh. The two characters are the authors of the original sitcom I Love Lucy; Finally, Tony Hale (Veep) will play Jess Oppenheimer, the show’s producer and lead writer.

The film is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, who recently shot The Trial at Chicago 7. The film’s producers include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch. Additionally, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., serve as executive producers on the film.

Being the Ricardos with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

Below is the official synopsis by Being the Ricardos: “Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Bardem) are threatened with shocking personal accusations, political defamation and cultural taboos in Oscar-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. It’s a revealing glimpse into the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship: carefree on screen and chaotic in real life. The film will show just one week of critical production of the revolutionary sitcom: from reading the script on Monday to recording the audience in the studio on Fridays.“

The biopic will premiere in selected cinemas on 10 December. Instead, the December 21. Waiting for the release on the streaming platform, we remind you of the first trailer of the film.