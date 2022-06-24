Entertainment

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will work together again in a musical

Nicole Kidman Y Javier Bardem They have a new project coming up. Is about spellboundthe new musical animated film that they prepare AppleTV+ and Skydance Animation. Both actors join the list of stars among which are Rachel Zegler, John LithgowY Jordan Fisheramong others.

the plot of spellbound follows Ellian, a teenage princess who inhabits the magical world of Lumbria. And when the forces of light and darkness threaten to divide her kingdom, the young woman must use her magical powers to defend her family from her.

