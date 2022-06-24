Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will work together again in a musical

Nicole Kidman Y Javier Bardem They have a new project coming up. Is about spellboundthe new musical animated film that they prepare AppleTV+ and Skydance Animation. Both actors join the list of stars among which are Rachel Zegler, John LithgowY Jordan Fisheramong others.

the plot of spellbound follows Ellian, a teenage princess who inhabits the magical world of Lumbria. And when the forces of light and darkness threaten to divide her kingdom, the young woman must use her magical powers to defend her family from her.

Spellbound, the new bet from Apple and Skydance Animation.

Zegler will be in charge of giving voice to Princess Ellian. It should be remembered that the 21-year-old actress already has great projects up her sleeve. She starred in the new version of West Side Story of steven spielberg and prepares for the premiere of the prequel to The Hunger Games and of Shazam! two. He is also working on the new live action version of Snow White.

Secondly, Nicole Kidman Y Javier Bardem they will get back into the roles of husband and wife, just like they did in the movie Being the Ricardos of Aaron Sorkins where they played the renowned couple made up of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. In spellbound They will lend their voices for the Queen and King of the kingdom of Lumbria, respectively.

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and Rachel Zegler will be the protagonists of this new animated story of Apple TV +.

Undoubtedly, this is a great bet and it would not be the first collaboration between Skydance Animation Y AppleTV+. Both companies are preparing for the launch of lucky next August 5. It is an animated fantasy film that will feature the voices of Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, and Whoopi Goldberg, among many other stars.

spellbound is written by Lauren Hynek, elizabeth martin Y Linda Woolverton while the management is in charge of Vicki Jensonwho is already directing another great animated success: Shrek. The film is expected to arrive in November 2022.

