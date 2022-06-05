Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share magical moment in Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas! But it was not the case of Nicole Kidman, who had a special and surprising participation in the concert that her husband, Keith Urban, celebrated in the famous Sin City this weekend.

After the show, the 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress referred to herself as “Nicole Urban” as she stepped onto the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, sparking countless reactions from netizens, Just Jared reported in a post.

“Just a Saturday night in Vegas!” Keith Urban posted alongside the video he posted on his Instagram account.

Not suitable for “Cupid” haters

If you are one of those who are easily cloyed with romantic expressions, we recommend you not to continue reading the article, since you may get incurable diabetes when you read what follows:

“What’s your name? Where are you from?” Keith joked as he shared the show with his wife, to which the “Bewitched” actress replied, neither short nor lazy, that she was “Nicole Urban.”

In this sense, he explained that the reason he went on stage was because “I want to get your jacket (the artist’s). You put her on the ground and I’m worried,” revealed Nicole Kidman with a grin from ear to ear.

For his part, the interpreter of “Wild Hearts” commented that he paid for the carelessness. “He literally said, ‘Don’t lose that jacket. And I was: ‘How am I going to lose the jacket?’ Until he left. He cursed her!”

Later, they found the jacket and Nicole put it on before leaving the stage, so it could be said that it was a happy ending.

“I thought she was so cute when she said ‘Nicole Urban'”, “I’m so happy these two found each other! Look at them and you will know what true love is »,« I loved seeing Nic, she is so adorable and it was very nice of her to go on stage with you. Keith the magic musician”, “My favorite couple !!”, were some of the reactions of Internet users.