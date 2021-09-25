Nicole Kidman and Nadia Comaneci, the unprecedented meeting between stars

Uno exchange between two women who, in their respective fields – the cinema and the artistic gymnastics – have reached levels of excellence. Two women who recognize each other as authentic “diamond tips”In their respective fields, with all that this entails: desire for perfection, performance anxiety, fear of disappointing themselves and their audience.

Nadia Comaneci, 59 years old, e Nicole Kidman, 54, joined the project Gold meets Golden, in which “gold medal” athletes in various sporting disciplines they have had an all-round dialogue with Hollywood stars and prominent personalities in the entertainment sector. Discovering, perhaps, that they have many points in common. And to be one big fan of the other. As happened, in fact, to Kidman, who confessed to the gymnast that both of her girls adore her sport, and would dream of “living in a gym“.

Ironic, smiling, easy-going, Comaneci and Kidman seemed to be two friends that find themselves after a few years away, with all the desire to tell and discover oneself.

Nicole Kidman: “I’m a huge fan of yours”

“I’m this way excited to talk to you»Began Nicole,« I’m yours huge fan“; and his statement makes you smile, because anyone would feel in awe of him instead, given the “planetary” fame of the diva. Which asked her friend several questions.

“How do you manage to reconciling excellence and perfection? »Asked the actress. “Finding out what my limits are», Replied the former Romanian gymnast,« and the only way I can do it is exercise continuously testing myself. Improving, if possible, day by day ».

Comaneci, we recall, became world famous in 1976: she was the first gymnast to have obtained the maximum score, 10, ai Montreal Olympic Games, a competition in which he won five gold medals. «When I think about that result», recalled the gymnast, «I stop to think that they were routine exercises that I tried and tried again, but each time with a different result ». And if, from the outside, they were perceived as equal, “I knew when I could do better and when I had given my best“.

The actress: “We are not judged like athletes”

For Nicole, however, “perfection is not something we actors try to achieve, Fortunately we are not judged like you athletes“, commented.

Then, he asked Comaneci to give a thought to the athletes who are preparing, tomorrow, to start the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. “For many, especially for those who are at the end of their career, this year has been particularly longGymnastics replied, alluding to the one-year postponement of the sporting event. “Many, however, last year were not old enough to participate, and this year they did.” Everything in life “it must always be observed from both points of view“.

