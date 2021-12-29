Nicole Kidman and post-Tom Cruise depression

D.fter twenty years the Australian actress talks about the past and the depression that came with the divorce from Tom Cruise but also about the dark period for her interpretation of The Hours, the role that earned her the Oscar

Only today, twenty years after the separation from actor Tom Cruise (then) sex symbol of a generation, Nicole Kidman manages to come out and tell about her depression from which she passed precisely following the end of her marriage. Yes, because it becomes more and more important to talk about mental health and share these life experiences: depression is no longer something to hide from or to keep hidden, but a topic to talk about quietly. And the Australian actress discussed it during an interview with the BBC on the program This cultural life.

There has always been a lot of “silence” around the separation of one of the most beautiful couples of the nineties. Few times Kidman (Tom Cruise never did) has openly faced what went wrong during the decade she was married to the Hollywood actor. “It didn’t work and I had to dig deep and work my way through the depression. Not that I have any regrets, it’s part of the growth», Says the actress, underlining how not only the end (in the spotlight) of her relationship contributed to throwing her into the abyss of depression, but also the lack of motherhood, fertility treatments, numerous attempts and abortions, up to to the two adoptions.

But private life wasn’t the only sphere of Nicole Kidman’s life that came under pressure. The actress also reported on how to shoot the film The Hours, in which she had to play Virginia Woolf, both been one of the darkest times of his life. While playing the role of the writer, Kidman’s sense of loss following her divorce from Tom Cruise, with whom she had shared over ten years of marriage, has intensified. It was during the shooting of the film directed by Stephen Daldry (that of Billy Elliot to be clear) that he began to suffer from depression due to the character’s suicidal thoughts who he played and whose stunt double he refused.

“I don’t remember if I really thought about the danger of the situation, I was totally taken by the character… I put the stones in my pocket and walked towards the river. Once and then another and another … I no longer felt like my body and my immune system refused to recognize the difference between acting and reality», She clarified with emotion.