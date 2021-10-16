Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon: «Big Little Lies 3? Perhaps”

In Monterey their ideas are a bit confused, at odds with each other. If novel author Liane Moriarty and HBO number one Casey Bloys immediately ruled out a third season of Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon claim the exact opposite. They do it in a long interview with Entertainment Weekly where they explain that the many knots left unsolved by the ending could find a solution with a new cycle of episodes. “We couldn’t answer all the questions because if there was a third season, things would all be explained. I know the curiosity of the viewers and the tendency to want to give an explanation to every mystery, but I will always fight so that some secrets remain so, ”explains Kidman, who seems to be looking forward to returning to the role of Celeste.

My colleague Witherspoon is of the same opinion: «I completely agree. There are still some points to clarify and some conversations to have between us, and all of this will lead to the decision whether or not to do a third season. Could it be as good as the first and second? Does the audience still have questions? Above all: would we have the right answers? “. Kidman, however, cleverly dampens the enthusiasm: «We work in groups. We will all talk about it together and the decision whether or not to do a third season will be a shared choice ». Meanwhile, before understanding if a new season can confirm the success of the previous ones, the two actresses take the opportunity to express their position on the director’s little scandal. Andrea Arnold which, as reported by Vulture And IndieWire, he would lose creative control of the second season to Jean-Marc Vallée, who had directed the first.

«Andrea is wonderful. I think it was incredible, ”Witherspoon admits calmly. “There is no controversy in our mind. We just love the show and it was wonderful to do it. There has been a lot of misinformation and unverified sources regarding the news. It has been an incredibly collaborative process for all of us and the idea that someone has been treated badly and could not communicate is completely false. ”*** *** Doubts remain about the value of a new season: the second, which developed the personal relationships of each of the protagonists, ended in a too approximate, even fabulous way. The new episodes could balance this sharp turn, but also destroy the path taken by the characters. Anyway, if its third season is to be, call up Meryl Streep’s Mary Louise.

