Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon called 1 ‘Big Little Lies’ review ‘sexist’

big lies it was a huge hit for HBO from the moment it was released. Excellent writing, stunning camera work, and an incredible soundtrack, all backed by sheer star power. It’s enough to impress and charm anyone who sees it, except one critic, it seems, who the stars of Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon weren’t too happy with.

A certain review of ‘Big Little Lies’ was less than brilliant

AceShowbiz discussed certain questions and answers with the big lies cast at the Television Critics Association, during which Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon spoke about the negative review in question. Without naming names, they mentioned a specific review when asked about the ones they had received that were “unfair or sexist.”

According to them, the review took aim at many parts of the show, criticizing the abuse subplot of one of the main characters (mockingly comparing it to Fifty Shades of Grey) and calling it a “girl show”. TV Guide managed to track down the review as belonging to Mike Hale of The New York Times in 2017, just before the show came out. It certainly lived up to its reputation, with select quotes about the show as a “brilliant new melodrama” with “a compendium of cliches about upper-middle-class angst.” Hale made multiple references to the series. Desperate housewives along ways that positioned him as better than big lies while still implying that it’s trashy TV. In general, it is not a charitable reading of the material.

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon responded

In that same interview, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman didn’t mince words in their response. The negativity itself wasn’t so much of a problem for them, but rather the misogynistic edge of the review itself.

Witherspoon focused on one aspect, thinking the reviewer might not have finished the show before reviewing it as harshly as he did. Based on the review itself, this appears to be the case. Hale comments on the fact that the show’s murder goad keeps the victim’s identity a secret, speculating that it will be revealed (future tense) at the end of the season.

While there is something to be said for a media review of the media that the reviewer couldn’t quite finish, one can’t help but wonder if Hale would have been as harsh if it wasn’t for how female-centric the show is. Witherspoon closed by mentioning again how Hale didn’t seem to have finished the show before making sweeping judgments about it, urging him and others to “do the whole show” before doing so.

The show could go on in the future.

From this moment, big lies has completed its journey. However, that may not be the end of the story, at least according to Nicole Kidman.

Kidman has said on many occasions that he would love to come back for another season. As far as HBO is concerned, they feel the same way. Since the show was initially planned to last only one season, adding another one wouldn’t even be that out of the ordinary.

Unfortunately, though, that third season could be a while in the making. The biggest barrier to the show’s renewal is the cast itself, as the top five stars are some of the busiest women in Hollywood. Clearing their schedules again for another unplanned season, even for a show they love, isn’t feasible most of the time. While that shouldn’t be construed to mean that Season 3 is impossible, it will take a perfect storm to bring the Monterey Five back for one last story.

