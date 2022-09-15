Entertainment

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon called 1 ‘Big Little Lies’ review ‘sexist’

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 28 3 minutes read

big lies it was a huge hit for HBO from the moment it was released. Excellent writing, stunning camera work, and an incredible soundtrack, all backed by sheer star power. It’s enough to impress and charm anyone who sees it, except one critic, it seems, who the stars of Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon weren’t too happy with.

A certain review of ‘Big Little Lies’ was less than brilliant

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman from ‘Big Little Lies’ | FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images

AceShowbiz discussed certain questions and answers with the big lies cast at the Television Critics Association, during which Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon spoke about the negative review in question. Without naming names, they mentioned a specific review when asked about the ones they had received that were “unfair or sexist.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 28 3 minutes read

Related Articles

They capture Margot Robbie crying after visiting Cara Delevingne: the model is going through a difficult time | TV and Show

5 mins ago

How The House of the Dragon is fixing one of Game of Thrones’ biggest mistakes

16 mins ago

After losing a bet, Ryan Reynolds underwent a colonoscopy that revealed a polyp in his intestine | Famous

26 mins ago

I tried on the Kim Kardashian Skims bodysuit – I expected a perfect fit but the reality was much worse

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button