Nicole Kidman and the sexist question: is she right?

One question too many. Labeled a “sexist” to close a thorny topic. Which continues to bother even 20 years later. Nicole Kidman she got angry when a British journalist asked her about her first marriage. The one with the super star Tom Cruise. It started in 1990 and ended, surprisingly, in 2001. A question that, according to the Oscar-winning actress, a man would never have been asked.

Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos

But what really happened? Nicole Kidman agreed to give an interview to the English newspaper The Gurdian to promote his new film, Being the Ricardos. Which tells of a particularly stressful week in the private and working life of Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz. Golden couple of American television in the 50s, capable of making the history of TV series. That is, that the film does not show (but tepidly implies) is the end of that love story. After exactly 20 years of marriage and two children, in 1960 the actress obtained a divorce from the Cuban conductor.

From the movie to the real life of Nicole Kidman

As you can read here in the original version, the interview opens with Nicole Kidman who admits thematic similarities between her life and the one told in Being the Ricardos. A certain idea of ​​home, family, marriage, power and how gender complicates it, of motherhood. “Well, that’s right,” says the protagonist of Moulin Rouge !. “This is my whole life. I like that the film can be described in this way and to be able to relate it to my life. Is not it fantastic?”.

Something good can come from a love that has gone bad

Nicole Kidman goes on to tell about the relationship between Lucy and Desi. “This is a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work. But extraordinary things come from it. And that’s something I love. I like that there isn’t a happy ending, ”he explains. “This movie says you can make an amazing relationship thrive and leave remnants that exist forever. Yes, it really is gorgeous. You can’t make people behave the way you want them to. And sometimes you will fall in love with someone who will not be the person you will spend the rest of your life with. I think this affects a lot of people. You may have children with these people. Or maybe not. But they were very much in love ».



The question called sexist

It is at this point that the reporter asks if he is referring to Tom Cruise. She remains dumbfounded for a second. But then vehemently denies. “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, this happened a long time ago that it’s not part of this talk. Then no”. The Guardian writes that Nicole Kidman gets angry at this point. “And I would also like not to be framed that way. It almost seems sexist to me, because I’m not sure anyone would ask a man. At a certain point you say to yourself: “Give me back my life. It is a right “”.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, a story that made history

In all honesty, with those premises, we would have asked the same question. To Nicole Kidman as to Tom Cruise. Because it is true that the three films that the former Hollywood golden couple made together are not in the least comparable to the epochal change that Lucille Ball brought on television, but they have nevertheless entered the collective imagination. As well as their love story. The logical transition between Kidman’s statement and the question about Tom Cruise is clear and simple. But it’s also true that Nicole Kidman might not have been thinking about her first husband. Days of thunder (1990), Rebellious hearts (1992) and Eyes Wide Shut (1999) I’m not sure of such masterpieces Lucy and me (1951-1957).

