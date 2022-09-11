Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise: their marriage and the poor relationship of the adopted children with the actress

One of the most emblematic couples in Hollywood was formed by Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruisewho were together for 11 years.

During the 1990s, they became one of the most popular couples and they even got to work together in several films.

After meeting during the filming of the movie “Thunder days” decided get married on December 24, 1990 and it was Dustin Hoffman himself who was his witness.

It was until the 2001 they made the decision to divorce becoming one of the most controversial separations, what really happened between them?

During their marriage, the stars had the enormous desire to become parents, although it did not turn out as they wanted, because an ectopic pregnancy occurred, that is, outside the uterus, so she lost the baby.

While in a second attempt, the actress suffered a miscarriage, so made the decision to adopt and be able to start a family.

In this way, they adopted two little ones, Isabella and Connor and after their divorce each of the actors had their respective children, Tom with Katie Holmes and Nicole with Keith Urban.

Although it was said that the relationship came to an end due to their busy schedules, the reality is that many point out that it was due to the scientology that Tom practices, in addition to the fact that the actress had to sign a confidentiality agreement and after this, she went out to shout her freedom and those images are still remembered to this day.

“I fell madly, passionately in love. I would have gone to the ends of the earth for him. Just the two of us. We became very dependent on each other.” For her, “it was a shock.” “It took me a long time to recover,” she told DuJour Magazine in 2012.

But there is also the version that the film for which they worked with Stanley Kubrick brought them consequences, it is about “Eyes Wilde Open”.

For this production they spent 400 days on the set, which would have worn down the relationship also due to the pressure under which they work with the director, as Cruise had to repeat the shots up to 99 times until it was perfect.

How is the relationship between Nicole and her adopted children?

Much has been said about a possible bad relationship that exists between the protagonist of “big little lies“and his foster children, who went to live with Cruise after the divorce.

This could be because the children have the same belief as the artist of “Mission Impossible”, that is, to the religion of Scientology.

Despite this, Nicole has always said good things about her children, she told the magazine quien in 2018: “I am very secretive about them. (…) I have to protect that relationship. But what I do know 150 percent is that I would give up my life for my children.”

On the one hand, Isabella assured that as long as she could make decisions she would not see Kidman. For her part, Connor called her “damn oppressor”

The daughter of the famous got married and has her own business where she sells art, and her son was following in their footsteps, but now he is fishing.

“Bella lives on the outskirts of London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘The Portrait of a Lady’. (…) They both had English accents when they were small”, said the famous in 2019 for Vanity Fair.

