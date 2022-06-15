Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron will work under the orders of the screenwriter of “The Bridges of Madison County”

LaGravenese, prestigious screenwriter of films such as The bridges of Madisonis also rewriting the script, from an idea by rising star Carrie Solomon.

For now the details of the argument are unknown, although it is known that Zack Efron will play a movie star, while Joey King will play a young woman who works for him. Everything indicates that an idyll will arise between the two. A Nicole Kidman it corresponds to embody the mother of the second. “His surprising romance with her triggers comedic consequences, as the leads grapple with complications of love and identity,” reads the official synopsis.

Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman are producing through Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. Principal photography will begin in late summer in Atlanta.

Nicole Kidman received an Oscar nomination this year for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardosand appeared in the Viking drama of The Northman. Zac Efron has starred Fire Eyes. Finally, Joey King has become a star thanks to the saga started with My first kissAlso from Netflix.

Remember that you can read more stories from cinema and stay up to date with all film premieres in Decine21.com.