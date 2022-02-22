Nicole Kidman and Zendaya wear the same look with a miniskirt and top

Nicole Kidman and Zendaya are two of the best actresses today, who have achieved a career established in Hollywood.

In addition, they are great references of fashion, Nicole at 54, and Zendaya at 25, setting trends with their outfits for all women.

Even, Nicole and Zendaya have proven that there is no age limit for wearing a sexy outfit.

Namely, a woman of 50 years or more, can wear the same looks and clothes as a woman of 20, it’s all about safety and trust, and Nicole recently demonstrated that.

Zendaya and Nicole Kidman wear the same look

Nicole Kidman recently posed for the magazine Vanity Fair wearing a outfits very sexy and modern.

The famous wore a gray mini skirt with black belt, and combined it with a gray top, with white details, and brown bra.

Thus, the celebrity wore her spectacular figure without any kind of complexes 54revealing his abdomen and legs.

“How beautiful and young Nicole looks”, “wow I loved this look so sexy”, “Nicole does not look 54″, “she is very well preserved”, and “what a beautiful and perfect woman”, were some of the reactions .

This look is one that I had already worn Zendaya before for Interview Magazinewearing the same short skirt and top.

Nicole wore it with gray tights and loafers, but Zendaya accessorized with metallic knee-high boots, wearing both as all one goddessesbeautiful and perfect.

And it is not the first time that they coincide in their styles, because Nicole wore a black dress very similar to the one worn by Roberto Cavalli’s Zendaya to promote Spiderman.

Both actresses show that Age is not an impediment to wearing the same look and looking fashionable, and not caring what others say.