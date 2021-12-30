Nicole Kidman answers a “sexist” question about marrying Tom Cruise: “You wouldn’t tell a man”

Nicole Kidman is currently promoting the Amazon Prime Video film Being the Ricardos, and in one of these interviews, she commented on the interviewer’s question about her previous marriage to Tom Cruise calling it “almost sexist”

But let’s see how it went. In an interview with the Guardian, the actress wanted to explain one of the main themes of the film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin: “It’s about a romantic and professional relationship that doesn’t work out in the end. But some really amazing things come from it, and I love that fact.” Kidman says.

“This movie says you can make an amazing relationship blossom, and let its remains exist forever. And it is something magnificent. You can’t make people behave the way you want, and sometimes you fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you’ll spend the rest of your life with. And I think it’s something that many people can connect with and relate to. You may or may not have children, but [puoi vedere che anche] they [Ball e Arnaz] and they were really in love“.

This is where the reporter tries to ask if, in speaking like this, Kidman can refer to her previous relationship with Tom Cruise (the two were married for 11 years from 1990 to 2001, and had two adopted children), at which point the the actress replies: “Oh no, God no no. Absolutely not. I mean, this is from so long ago that I hadn’t even considered it, speaking. Then no“.

And immediately adds, “angry” according to what the interviewer observed in the piece: “And I ask that it not even be classified that way. It almost seems sexist to me, because I don’t think anyone would say such a thing to a man. And at one point you say ‘Give me my life. Independently’“.